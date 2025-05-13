Lucknow’s power infra buckles as heatwave sends demand soaring

As Lucknow reels under the heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 40°C, the city’s electricity demand has shot up, recently peaking at over 1,750 MW. The sharp spike in consumption has exposed serious cracks in the city’s power infrastructure, pushing it to the brink despite advance planning. A 250 kVA transformer installed in Adarsh Nagar near Matiyari remains unconnected to the grid for nearly two months. (For representation)

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a substantial budget of ₹400 crore was earmarked for the city, with Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) focusing on laying underground cables, installing new feeders, replacing outdated transformers and electrical lines, and modernising the power grid to enhance its efficiency, reliability, and safety.

At least 32 transformers installed across the city to improve power infrastructure remain non-functional, leaving several localities grappling with frequent outages and voltage fluctuations, severely affecting the existing transformers, many of which are now overloaded and failing during peak hours.

In April alone, 85 transformers suffered damage -- 43 in Amausi zone and 12 in Jankipuram. In other divisions such as SES-I, SES-II, SES-III, SES-IV, BKT, and Daliganj, around 30 transformers conked out. In stark contrast, Lucknow central and Gomti Nagar zones reported no such breakdowns, underscoring the uneven quality and resilience of the infrastructure across the city.

Localities like Chinhat, Dubagga, Sarojini Nagar, and Matiyari are bearing the brunt of this crisis, with residents frequently complaining of low voltage, especially during the evening when power consumption peaks. For insiders, the problem isn’t just unreliable supply, it’s also a question of poor governance.

“It’s frustrating to suffer in this heat when a transformer installed two months ago was not activated,” says Mamta Dwivedi, a resident of Krishna Vihar Colony. Residents allege repeated complaints to the authorities going unanswered.

In preparation for the anticipated summer demand, LESA approved the installation of 500 new transformers, ranging from 250 kVA to 630 kVA, across divisions like Indiranagar, Amausi, Alambagh, Ashiyana, Munshipulia, Rahimnagar, Sitapur Road, Rajajipuram, and Kanpur Road. However, many of these units remain idle due to administrative delays and poor coordination.

When contacted, LESA officials acknowledged the issue. “These transformers are part of efforts to improve power supply during summer. If any are yet to be activated, they will be energised soon,” Rajat Juneja, chief engineer of Amausi division, said.