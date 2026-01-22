Lucknow's Republic Day rehearsal: Culture teams from nine states, Thunderbolt contingent and 25 tableaux to be a draw

Lucknowites got a glimpse of the Republic Day parade as various contingents held their rehearsal on Thursday. Armed forces, paramilitary personnel, police, students, and other groups participated in the march past.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar said, “It’s a multi-dimensional contingent. Along with the Armed Forces, we have troupes from schools, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), scouts, Prantiya Rakshak Dal, Forest Department, Central Reserve Police Force, Home Guards, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), and various police departments. The star attraction is the Thunderbolt contingent, where members perform a synchronized drill on motorcycles.”

This year features some new additions. “The Haryana Police contingent joined us in today’s parade. Cultural teams from nine states will participate in the full-dress rehearsal on January 24, where 200 artists will perform during the parade,” he added.

Students performing dance, music, and sporting activities, including skating, mesmerized the audience. This time, 25 tableaux will participate in the parade, all vying for the best display prize.

Light and sound at Vidhan Bhawan For the first time, the history, significance, and unique features of Uttar Pradesh will be showcased at the Vidhan Bhavan through a light and sound show.

“Special arrangements have been made for a laser light and sound show, using the Vidhan Bhavan’s dome like a cinema theatre screen. Narration will be delivered through powerful speakers, while images and videos are projected onto the dome,” informed an official.

The visuals will range from a glimpse of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya to scenes of the Imambara. The Vidhan Bhavan has also been illuminated with laser lights in the colours of the national Tricolour.

On January 25, patriotic songs will be broadcast, alongside a mushaira and kavi sammelan, a prabhat pheri, special prayers at various religious places, and sports competitions in all schools and colleges, among other programmes.