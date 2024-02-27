Lucknow’s scientific community gears up for National Science Day

Multiple scientific institutions in Lucknow are gearing up to mark National Science Day, which falls on February 28, with a number of events and lectures on their premises. For Representation Only (HT Photo)

The CSIR labs in Lucknow are organising multiple events and lectures under the theme ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat.’

A lecture titled ‘The Response towards the Pandemic and the Role of Science’ will be organised and delivered by Pragya D Yadav, Scientist at ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune, at CSIR-Central Institute of Medical and Aromatic Plants, Lucknow. Similarly, its sister lab, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), is organising a Translational Research Lecture Series on ‘Microbiome Manipulation Therapies in Inflammatory Bowel Disease,’ to be delivered by Vineet Ahuja, MD, Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS, New Delhi.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research is organising an open day for both students and the general public, featuring a science expo showcasing indigenous technologies developed by researchers, followed by interactive sessions between students and esteemed scientists, providing a unique opportunity to engage directly with experts in their fields.

The institute will also announce the winners of Empowering Pupil Innovation and Creativity (EPIC): a think tank platform under Jigyasa, where students showcase and develop their innovative ideas.

Shashikumar Thimmaiah, MD of APIT Group, will deliver a keynote address titled ‘My Tryst with AI & ML for Indigenous Technology Development.’

“The Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences plans to organise an ‘open day’ for science enthusiasts, during which about 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students from different colleges in Lucknow and adjoining areas will visit the museum and different laboratories to interact with scientists for the latest developments in the field of Palaeosciences,” said its director, Dr Mahesh G Thakkar.

Two important lectures on the topics ‘Indian Arctic Expeditions’ & ‘Role of Fossils in Unraveling Earth History’ will also be organised.