Lumpy skin disease: 100% cows vaccinated in 7 districts in U.P.

Intensifying its efforts to curb the spread of the lumpy skin disease among animals in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has completed vaccination of almost 100% cows in seven districts and more than 80% in 22 districts, a government spokesman claimed here on Wednesday.

At 97%, the lumpy vax rate is the highest in Bareilly. “The state reached the milestone of administering 1 crore vaccine doses to prevent lumpy skin disease in just 40 days. Gujarat, which has administered about 63 lakh vaccines in the previous three months, is ranked second. U.P. is the first state in the country to administer lumpy vax to 1 crore cows so far,” he said.

According to him, directions have also been issued that Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Jhansi districts must distribute Ivermectin Bolus and Iodine Ointment to cattle owners.

“Moreover, in view of excessive rains and possible floods, officials have been asked to provide information about the cows affected and dead because of the lumpy virus to the headquarters immediately. Each district has been given a deadline of October 31 to complete the required vaccinations,” the spokesman said.

Cows with lumpy skin disease signs were discovered for the first time in the state during the second week of August. The animal husbandry department immediately stepped up its attention and began extensive monitoring. The government formed Team-9 to deal with the situation.

The lumpy virus has so far infected 76,713 cows in the state, of which 56,054 (73%) have recovered while the rest are undergoing treatment and their health is showing steady improvement.