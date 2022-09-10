Madrasa survey not targeted at anyone: Muslim minister in Uttar Pradesh

The lone Muslim face in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Danish Azad Ansari, on Saturday said the madrasa survey by the Yogi government 2.0 would be a two-pronged exercise and it would not be targeted at anyone.

His comment comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday became the latest opposition leader to hit out at the madrasa survey exercise that she claimed was aimed at terrorising Muslims.

The 46-day madrasa survey began on Saturday but the minister clarified that while officers would be visiting private, unaided and unrecognised madrasas for the exercise, the survey would also include those madrasa owners who would approach the government voluntarily with details of students and other things so that they are able to avail of the benefits of government schemes.

“Survey forms are also available with the district minority welfare officers. It is being made to appear as if our officers would be raiding the madrasas. It’s not like that. Yes, our teams would be visiting madrasas for collecting data, but madrasas owners, too, can approach us with details so that we could ensure benefits of various government schemes reach them. Once they show interest, we will also impart skill development training,” Ansari said to HT.

The survey proforma of the 46-day exercise that started on Saturday and would conclude on October 25 contains questions like how old is the madrasa, how many students are enrolled with it, what is the teaching methodology. District magistrates would share the survey report with the state government.

Madrasa owner would also be required to indicate their priorities for government initiatives for minorities. To aid the government initiative, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, rolled out a madrasa outreach initiative aimed at allaying apprehensions of Muslims on the issue.

“We are attributing intentions to the whole exercise when the fact is that there are a whole lot of schemes for minorities, like “Seekho Aur Kamao”, “Nayi Roshni” and “Nai Udaan”. We would like to link the students with various skill development schemes so that along with madrasa curriculum, these students could also be connected to skill development courses,” the minister said.

“Seekho Aur Kamao” is a skill development scheme for youths between 14 years and 35 years. It is aimed at creating employment opportunities, improving employability of existing workers and school dropouts. “Nai Roshni” is a scheme to empower minority women. “Nai Udaan” is meant to help such minority students prepare for the mains examination who clear the prelims conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission or the State Public Service Commission. Financial assistance is also provided under it. The objective of this scheme is to increase representation of minority in civil services.

“In our minority outreach, that was held in Bijnor, we informed madrasa owners and teachers in Bijnor on Saturday and explained the objective of the whole exercise. Many of them were appreciative of the effort,” said Javed Malik, BJP’s west U..P head.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON