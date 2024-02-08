Magh Mela 2024: Traffic restrictions, tight security for Mauni Amavasya snan on Feb 9

The vast expanse of Sangam area has turned into a virtual fortress with heavy security in place as the annual religious fair Magh Mela-2024 gears for its third and the most important bathing festival of Mauni Amavasya on Friday. Rush of pilgrims arriving on the eve of the Mauni Amavasya snan at Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Feb 8. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Even as pilgrims poured in from across the country, traffic diversions and restrictions also came into force from Wednesday night and would remain effective till Saturday noon.

“All preparations have been completed for Mauni Amavasya snan. It is our endeavour that all devotees coming to Prayagraj return with a pleasant memory from here. The entire team is committed to ensuring a safe and smooth bathing festival,” said Magh Mela Adhikari Dayanand Prasad.

Even as pilgrims on foot carrying items of need on their heads kept arriving all through Thursday, many of them also took a dip in the Sangam water. As per the mela administration, by 12 noon a whopping 30 lakh pilgrims and by 4pm a whopping 48 lakh had taken the dip making the most of the bright sunny day.

As per astrologers, Amavasya would start at 7.11am on Friday and remain in effect till 5.06 am on Saturday. “As a result, the devotees can take the dip and perform rituals from sunrise to sunset on Friday,” said Pt Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, director, Utthan Jyotish Sansthan, Prayagraj. He said Mauni Amavasya is the last Amavasya before Maha Shivratri.

“Mauni Amavasya falls in Magha month which is why it is also known as Maghi Amavasya because the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon Day) falls in this month. Devotees take a dip in sacred rivers with the belief that it will wash off all their sins. People also keep a fast on this day and while doing so maintain silence, which gives it the name ‘Mauni’ which means silence,” he said.

People also make donations to the poor and needy on the day, he added. “Amavasya Tithi is considered the ideal time to pay tribute to our ancestors. People also perform rituals to please the departed souls on this day,” said Tripathi.

For the convenience of 2.25 crore pilgrims expected to take the dip at the 12 temporary ghats, 18,000 toilets, including 12,000 institutional toilets, have been put on place.

The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and railways would be running special buses and trains respectively for the bathing festival. UPSRTC plans to operate 2,800 buses to deal with the rush of pilgrims as per need.

North Central Railway has made preparations to run over 20 mela special trains. However, these trains will operate only when the crowd is high. Apart from this, mela special trains will run from Prayagraj junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Prayagraj Rambagh and Prayag stations.

In view of the rush of devotees, special security arrangements have been made at Prayagraj junction and satellite railway stations. In addition to surveillance through CCTVs, checking and security arrangements have been made in trains with deployment of jawans outside railway stations, passenger shelters and railway platforms.

Preparations are on to accommodate devotees in the four mega passenger shelters set up at Prayagraj Junction. Arrangements have been made for 10,000 devotees in each of these shelters.