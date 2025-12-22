Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Magh Mela brings hope, livelihoods to 27 riverside villages

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 03:42 am IST

The temporary settlement along the Ganga provides employment opportunities to over 15,000 , officials say

With just two weeks left for the grand 44-day annual religious fair of Magh Mela, Prayagraj is buzzing with preparations. More than a spiritual congregation, the event has become a vital source of livelihood for thousands.

Boatmen busy with repairs ahead of Magh Mela, set to begin on January 3 at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (HT)
Spanning 27 villages under the Mahakumbh precincts, the fair not only draws millions of devotees but also opens new economic avenues for small-scale entrepreneurs, hoteliers, travel operators, food vendors and seasonal worker. The temporary tented settlement along the Ganga provides employment opportunities for over 15,000 villagers engaged in livestock, fuel-making, and other allied activities, confirmed officials.

In many riverside villages, the traditional practice of making fuel bricks from cow dung has transformed into a thriving business. Local women are now spending entire days preparing these bricks, which are supplied to devotees and organizations hosting pilgrims during the month-long stay of austerity on banks of Ganga—’Kalpavas’—during the fair.

Vimala Yadav of Badra Sonauti village said, “We rear four buffaloes and cows at home and make cow-dung cakes and bricks throughout the year. During Magh Mela, these are bought for Kalpavasis staying nearby.”

Similarly, Aarti from Malawa Khurd is preparing clay stoves in collaboration with other local women, fulfilling orders for over 7,000 mud stoves, which will be used to cook for thousands of pilgrims in tent city during the fair.

The fair has also generated optimism among the Nishad community of boatmen, traditionally among the highest earners during melas or fairs. With plans to deploy new boats at the Sangam, families like that of Bablu Nishad from Daraganj are mobilising relatives to meet the expected demand. If even 5 million visitors travel by boat during the Mela, it could significantly boost the fortunes of the boatmen community, he shared.

Safety regulations this year have further increased demand for traditional cooking methods. Following incidents of fire in previous years, the Mela administration has banned small LPG cylinders and electric heaters in camps. As a result, clay stoves and cow dung cakes and bricks made by local women are once again in high demand. According to ADM (Mela) Dayanand Prasad, over 6,000 organisational camps will be set up this year, accommodating more than 4,00,000 Kalpavasis, he said. “While spiritual fervor remains at the heart of the Magh Mela, the festival’s economic impact on local communities is undeniable,” he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Magh Mela brings hope, livelihoods to 27 riverside villages
