Mahakumbh 2025: 15,000 artists, Padma Awardees to perform across 24 stages

In a grand initiative to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela will provide a platform for over 15,000 registered artists affiliated with the department of culture to perform across 24 dedicated platforms. Four platforms will be strategically located throughout the Kumbh site to ensure that the cultural diversity of the country is well-represented. Main cultural programmes will be held at the grand Ganga Pandal with a capacity of 10,000 people, along with 20 smaller stages across Prayagraj with a capacity of 1,000 to 2,000 people at a time. A Sadhu reads a religious book during evening prayers at Atal Akhara camp, ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela festival (AFP)

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh, addressing a press conference on Thursday, said, “In addition to these talented artists, Padma Awardees—including recipients of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and Padma Vibhushan—will also be invited to perform during the Kumbh. This will give visitors an unparalleled opportunity to witness performances by some of the most distinguished and celebrated artists in India.”

To ensure a holistic experience for the pilgrims and travelers, a “spiritual triangle” connecting Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj has been introduced to offer seamless pilgrimage tours.

Principal secretary for tourism and culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, informed that comprehensive arrangements have been made for the accommodation, travel, and convenience of devotees. “An eight-minute helicopter joyride has also been introduced, priced at ₹3,000 per person. Dome-styled luxury tents have been introduced at the Mahakumbh, where the tents will have internal stairs for a mesmerizing sky view. A dedicated website and app have been launched to provide all necessary information. A chatbot service has also been introduced for people seeking instant answers to frequently asked questions. QR codes for bookings and downloading the app are also being popularized to avoid digital scams. For any assistance related to digital frauds, a cyber-police station has also been launched at Mahakumbh city,” he said.