Mahakumbh 2025: Sacred Triveni water to be sold at stations

In a bid to make sacred Triveni water easily accessible to pilgrims and tourists, special arrangements have been set up at railway and bus stations in Prayagraj, where the water will be sold, officials announced. The service, managed by women from self-help groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), aims to cater to the needs of millions of devotees during the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025. The metal containers and Moonj grass baskets in which the Triveni’s water would be sold (HT Photo)

The revered Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, is considered one of the holiest places for pilgrims. Many visit during major festivals like Magh, Kumbh, and Mahakumbh melas to bathe in the holy waters and take some back home. However, due to the large crowds

many are unable to get the sacred water. To address this, the government has introduced a streamlined initiative to offer Triveni water at key transport hubs, officials explained.

The holy water will be available in metal urns and bottles, beautifully encased in designer baskets made from ‘moonj’ — a product unique to Prayagraj, recognised as the district’s one district one product (ODOP). These baskets are handcrafted by women artisans from Mahewa village in Naini, adding both aesthetic value and ensuring the safety of the water during transportation.

The water will be available in various packaging sizes: one litre, 500 ml, and 250 ml, offering devotees a choice of how much to carry.

Rajeev Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of NRLM, said that the project aims to empower local women by fostering self-reliance through entrepreneurship. Over a thousand women from self-help groups will undergo training to manage the distribution of sacred water at affordable prices. This effort, backed by the government, is expected to grow, with more women included in the program based on performance.

This initiative through a startup aims to empower women from SHGs by fostering self-reliance, he added.

The plan is already in place, and coordination with railway and transportation officials is underway to ensure a smooth rollout ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, officials confirmed.