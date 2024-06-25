Mahakumbh a prime opportunity to showcase Sanatan culture: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed all officers concerned that every effort be made to ensure the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh sets a benchmark for cleanliness, convenience and security. He added that Mahakumbh 2025 is a prime opportunity to showcase Sanatan Indian culture to the world, enhancing the global image of both Uttar Pradesh and India. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

Yogi said this at a meeting in Lucknow to review Mahakumbh preparations.

The Mahakumbh Mela is scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

“… Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we successfully organised the Kumbh in 2019, setting a high standard. This time, the expectations are even higher,” Yogi said at the meeting as quoted in a statement issued by his office.

Last time, the fair covered 3200 hectares; this time, it will span an area of more than 4000 hectares.

“The transport department should arrange for more than 7000 buses, while the urban development department should provide a significant number of electric shuttle buses. The construction of the new airport terminal must be completed by October,”he said.

Efforts must be made to ensure the cleanliness of the Ganga throughout its entire stretch from Bijnor to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, he added.