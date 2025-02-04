Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh: Bhutan King, CM Yogi take holy dip at Sangam

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 04, 2025 09:10 PM IST

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar, visited Prayagraj with UP CM Yogi Adityanath for a sacred dip, promoting cultural ties between India and Bhutan.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, taking a dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on February 4. (HT photo)
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, taking a dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on February 4. (HT photo)

He arrived in Lucknow on Monday to a warm welcome from the chief minister before heading to Prayagraj for the spiritual ritual.

After the holy dip at the Sangam, both first fed the migratory birds enjoying the view and scenery of the site before visiting Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman temple. They also toured the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre set up in the mela area.

The visit of the King of Bhutan is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Satyendra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Jagadguru Santosh Das (Satua Baba) of the Vishnuswami Sampradaya were prominent among those present on the occasion.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On