Mahakumbh: Bhutan King, CM Yogi take holy dip at Sangam

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, taking a dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on February 4. (HT photo)

He arrived in Lucknow on Monday to a warm welcome from the chief minister before heading to Prayagraj for the spiritual ritual.

After the holy dip at the Sangam, both first fed the migratory birds enjoying the view and scenery of the site before visiting Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman temple. They also toured the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre set up in the mela area.

The visit of the King of Bhutan is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Satyendra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Jagadguru Santosh Das (Satua Baba) of the Vishnuswami Sampradaya were prominent among those present on the occasion.