Mahakumbh stampede: Akhilesh calls for Army takeover; Rahul blames VIP culture

Opposition leaders criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for its mismanagement of the Mahakumbh after a tragic stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bath in Prayagraj on Wednesday, which claimed several lives. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the management of the Mahakumbh be handed over to the Army to restore faith among devotees.

“The claims of a ‘world-class system’ have been exposed. Those responsible should take moral responsibility and resign,” Yadav posted on social media platform X.

Yadav further stressed that the deceased’s bodies should be properly identified and handed over to their families, and that efforts should be made to reunite separated individuals.

He urged the government to increase aerial surveillance and ensure safety during the upcoming royal bath, urging improvements in facilities such as accommodation, food, and water for the devotees.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it “extremely sad and worrisome” and offering her condolences to the victims and their families.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, calling it “extremely sad.”

In a post on X, Gandhi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Mismanagement, mismanagement and the administration’s special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident,” Gandhi wrote.

He urged the government to improve the system, as more Mahasnans (bathing rituals) were still to take place at the Mahakumbh, warning that another tragedy could occur if corrective measures were not taken. He also appealed to Congress workers and leaders to assist the affected families.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai criticised the state government for focusing on branding and marketing while neglecting essential safety arrangements for the devotees.

“The Yogi government has prioritised publicity over public safety. This tragedy highlights their negligence,” Rai said.

CPI (ML) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav also criticised the government for its mismanagement at the Mahakumbh. He claimed that the administration’s failure to manage the crowds led to many deaths, accusing the government of trying to conceal the true extent of the incident. “The government is playing with the lives of pilgrims to take political mileage,” Yadav said.