MAHAKUMBH-2025: Massive clean-up drive restores Sangam Ghats after Maghi Purnima

A large-scale cleanliness drive was launched at Sangam Ghats following the Maghi Purnima bathing festival, where over 2 crore devotees took a holy dip on Wednesday. The initiative, led by the Mela administration, aimed to restore the ghats to a pristine state for upcoming pilgrims, officials said on Thursday. Clean up exercise underway in Mela area after Maghi Purnima bathing festival in Prayagraj (Sourced)

Sanitation teams began work soon after the bathing rituals concluded, deploying special cleaning vehicles and cesspool operations to clear waste from the ghats and fairgrounds. Officials claimed that by Thursday night, the ghats had been restored to a clean and hygienic condition.

District magistrate of Mahakumbh Nagar, Vijay Kiran Anand, stated that sector magistrates were directed to ensure immediate waste disposal. “The administration swiftly cleared solid waste left behind during the festival,” he said.

Sanitation in-charge Anand Kumar Singh added that workers thoroughly cleaned roads, emptied dustbins, and used tippers and compactors to manage waste efficiently. “While daily cleaning drives are in place, they are intensified on major bathing days to uphold the vision of a ‘Clean Mahakumbh’ and maintain a holy and hygienic atmosphere for devotees,” he explained.