Mahanagar accident: Driver declared absconder

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 23, 2024 07:04 AM IST

In the accident that took place on March 10, the speeding car fatally injured a biker and a bicyclist.

Twelve days after two people were killed after being run over by a speeding car in Lucknow’s Mahanagar, police on Friday declared the car driver an absconder and resorted to ‘munadi’ (beating drums) outside his residence.

(For representation)

“The action was taken against the accused Prateek Jaiswal, a resident of Shalimar Gallant in Mahanagar under Section 82 of the CrPC after a warrant was issued by a court,” said Raveena Tayagi, the deputy commissioner of police (Central).

In the accident that took place on March 10, the speeding car fatally injured a biker and a cyclist. The deceased were identified as Dharmendra Pal, 27, who worked as a gardener in the area, and Nandkumar Trivedi, 30, an employee of a private company.

Both died while undergoing treatment in hospital. A 10-second video of the incident also went viral on social media in which the car can be seen crushing the cyclist.

