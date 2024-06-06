 Major infra upgrade on cards for Amausi shooting range - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
Major infra upgrade on cards for Amausi shooting range

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 06, 2024 08:18 AM IST

The existing shooting range in Amausi will be upgraded into an Olympic-standard facility. Last Sunday, a thorough inspection of the site was conducted by members of International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), a LMC official said.

As the city gears up for the lifting of the model code of conduct, a slew of development works are set to commence.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Among them is an international standard shooting range in Amausi, whose completion is a priority. Lucknow Municipal Corporation chief engineer Mahesh Varma said, “The existing shooting range in Amausi will be upgraded into an Olympic-standard facility. Last Sunday, a thorough inspection of the site was conducted by members of International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).”

Varma added: “The Amausi shooting range location is advantageous due to its proximity to the airport, ensuring ease of access for international events. The site also boasts ample space to accommodate the required infrastructure. Following the inspection, the ISSF jury members will submit a detailed report to the organisation, confirming the range’s compliance with international standards.

Currently, the state lacks adequate facilities for its numerous shooting enthusiasts, who often have to travel to Delhi or other states to practice. The establishment of this world-class shooting range will not only benefit local athletes but also position Lucknow as a venue for Olympic-level shooting competitions.

“A detailed project report (DPR) was sent to the government and budget allocation is awaited,” the LMC official added.

Also, the construction of around 300 roads across the city would be taken up. The expansion of Kanha Upvan, a major green space, is on the cards to improve urban biodiversity. A new animal birth control centre will be established, officials said.

