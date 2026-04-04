Major reshuffle ahead as CM orders to rotate long-posted cops in Lucknow

A reshuffle in the Uttar Pradesh Police is likely after chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the transfer of personnel posted for long periods at sensitive locations in the state capital, indicating an administrative overhaul in Lucknow’s policing system. CM Yogi’s directive after Thursday’s high-level law and order review signals sweeping changes at Raj Bhavan, CM residence and police headquarters, with focus on transparency and fresh administrative momentum (Sourced)

The directive was issued during a late-night high-level law and order review meeting on Thursday with senior police and administrative officials. The CM reportedly called for greater accountability, transparency and efficiency in policing.

Official inputs suggest the transfers will cover personnel posted for extended tenures at key establishments, including Jan Bhavan, formerly Raj Bhavan, the CM’s residence and police headquarters, all considered sensitive from a security perspective.

The move is being seen as a precursor to a wider administrative shake-up, with senior officers expected to prepare a list of personnel for immediate rotation. Sources said the exercise could expand to include officers who have stayed in the city beyond standard tenure norms.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner is set to complete two years in the state capital on June 21, adding to speculation of a top-level reshuffle. Two deputy commissioners of police (DCPs and three additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) have already completed over 25 months in Lucknow, making them likely candidates for transfer.

In addition, one ADCP and one assistant commissioner of police (ACP) have served over three years, while four ACP-rank officers have been posted for more than three-and-a-half years, exceeding the usual transfer cycle.

Officials indicated the decision aims to prevent prolonged postings in sensitive roles and ensure regular rotation. The reshuffle may also extend to other important units and specialised wings to improve operational efficiency.

During the review, the chief minister said sensitive positions require regular rotation to maintain professional neutrality, improve supervision and inject fresh energy into the policing system. The development assumes significance as it comes amid the government’s larger push for police force modernisation, technology-driven surveillance, faster response mechanisms and stricter administrative oversight.

Senior officials are now expected to begin identifying personnel, with transfer orders likely to be issued in phases in the coming days.