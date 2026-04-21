Major reshuffle in UP: 25 DMs among 64 IAS officers shifted

LUCKNOW In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the UP government transferred 64 IAS officers between late Sunday night and Monday evening. which resulted in a change of guard across 25 districts that will now see new district magistrates (DMs) taking charge. Two IAS officers have been posted in CM office, Aravind Mallappa Bangari and Nikhil Tikaram Funde have been made special secretary in the chief minister’s office. (Pic for representation)

The state government released the transfer list of 40 IAS officers late on Sunday night while the second list of 24 was released on Monday evening.

DMs of key districts, including Jhansi, Sultanpur, Bulandshahr, Shravasti, Shamli, Saharanpur, Amroha, Hamirpur, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Agra, Aligarh, Etah, Banda, Farrukhabad, Hapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Ayodhya and Barabanki have been shifted.

2010 batch IAS officer Nitish Kumar has been appointed UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) MD while Bulandshahr DM Shruti has been made MD of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Agra. A 2002 batch IAS officer Pankaj Kumar, who was UPPCL MD, goes on central deputation as joint secretary in the power ministry for a tenure of five years.

Transport commissioner Kinjal Singh has been appointed secretary in the secondary education department. Ashutosh Niranjan, who was on the wait list, has been made transport commissioner.

Two IAS officers have been posted in CM office, Aravind Mallappa Bangari and Nikhil Tikaram Funde have been made special secretary in the chief minister’s office.

Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil has been made principal secretary, MSME and export promotion. The charge of MSME and export promotion has been withdrawn from the additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department.

Gaurang Rathi has been appointed DM of Jhansi, Kumar Harsh of Bulandshahr and Arvind Kumar Chauhan of Saharanpur. Nidhi Gupta Vats has been made DM of Fatehpur, Ghanshyam Meena of Unnao and Anjani Kumar Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri. Likewise, Indramani Tripathi has been appointed DM of Mainpuri and Manish Bansal of Agra.

Brajesh Kumar has been appointed DM of Auraiya, Alok Yadav of Shamli and Abhishek Goyal of Hamirpur. Indrajit Singh has been appointed DM of Sultanpur, Annapurna Garg of Shravasti, Nitin Gaud of Amroha and Saranjit Kaur Broca of Rae Bareli.

Avinash Kumar has been made DM of Aligarh, Arvind Singh of Etah, Amit Aseri of Banda, Ankur Lathar of Farrukhabad, Kavita Meena of Hapur, Esha Priya of Ambedkar Nagar, Charchit Gaur of Sonbhadra, Anupam Shukla of Ghazipur, Shashank Tripathi of Ayodhya and Ishan Pratap Singh has been made DM of Barabanki.

Durga Shakti Nagpal has been made divisional commissioner of Devi Patan division, Ravindra Singh is special secretary, energy, while Mridul Chaudhary has been made special secretary, tourism. Ashvini Kumar Pandey is director, minority welfare department, while Harshita Mathur has been made director, child development and nutrition.

Anita Verma Singh has been made special secretary, food and civil supplies. Sachin Kumar Singh has been made additional director, Mandi Parishad, Basant Agarwal has been appointed director, Employees State Insurance Scheme Labour Medical Services. Additional labour commissioner Soumya Pandey has been relieved of the charge of Employees State Insurance Scheme Labour Medical Services.

Junaid Ahmed has been made additional labour commissioner, Kanpur. Himanshu Gautam has been made vice-chairman, Jhansi Development Corporation. Mukesh Chandra has been appointed vice-chairman, Hapur-Pilkhua Development Corporation. Keshav Kumar has been made registrar, Ram Manohar Lohia Law University.

Prem Ranjan Singh has been made additional state project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and director, mid day meal. Abhishek Pandey has been made additional land consolidation commissioner, Revenue Board. Sanjeev Ranjan has been made special secretary, agriculture while J Ribha has been made special secretary, geology and minerals department.

Additional director, geology and minerals department, Arun Kumar has been relieved from the post of special secretary, geology and minerals department. Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi has been made special secretary, PWD, Badri Nath Singh has been made special secretary, higher education department.

Diksha Jain has been made additional chief executive officer, UP State Industrial Development Authority. Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar has been made vice-chairman, Bulandshahar-Khurja Development Authority and Pranata Ishwarya appointed vice-chairman, Muzaffarnagar Development Authority.

Utkarsh Dwivedi has been made chief development officer, Shahjahanpur, Abhinav J Jain chief development officer, Kanpur and Diksha Joshi has been made chief development officer, Sitapur.

Shruti Sharma has been made CDO of Hapur, Gamini Singhala of Badaun, Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta of Bahraich, Puja Sahu of Amethi and Rameshwar Sudhakar Sabbanwad has been appointed CDO of Jhansi.