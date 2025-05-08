Major traffic reforms mulled to decongest Lucknow roads

LUCKNOW Eateries and pushcarts occupying sidewalks and streets were identified as major obstructors of traffic while an increasing number of unauthorized e-rickshaws, often driven by minors and plying on restricted routes, was cited as a rising cause of accidents during a high-level meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar on Thursday. One of the key concerns highlighted was the illegal encroachment of roads in areas like Qaiserbagh and Lalbagh, which have effectively turned into unauthorized garages, causing persistent traffic jams. (File Photo)

Major reforms were discussed to streamline and strengthen traffic management. The meeting brought together key officials, including district magistrate Vishak G Aiyyar, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, representatives from MPs and MLAs, and senior officials from PWD, RTO, and police departments.

Authorities agreed to strict enforcement of traffic rules, measures to reduce road accidents, launch of a large-scale anti-encroachment drive and prioritisation of obstruction removal.

A proposal was tabled to construct new bus terminals along key highways — Hardoi Road, Sitapur Road, Rae Bareli Road, Ayodhya Road, and Sultanpur Road — near the outer ring road (Kisan Path), from where city buses could shuttle passengers, potentially easing inner-city congestion.

Detailed planning involving installation of road signages, widening of roads, repairing damaged stretches, constructing dividers, improving street lighting, and organizing traffic police presence were also discussed. Departments were instructed to identify and fix accident-prone “black spots” as a priority and to close all illegal road cuts immediately.

Concerns were also raised over haphazard electrical installations by the power department, including transformers and dangling cables, which have led to cluttered footpaths and disrupted street lighting. Instructions were issued to streamline these issues immediately.

Complaints were made regarding repeated flooding near the NHAI’s under-construction flyover at Sultanpur Road and damaged sewer lines near Munshipulia.