News / Cities / Lucknow News / Makar Sankranti to Pran-Pratishtha: Yogi govt plans religious events in temples across state

Makar Sankranti to Pran-Pratishtha: Yogi govt plans religious events in temples across state

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 29, 2023 05:34 AM IST

Continuous recitals of Ramcharitmanas, Ramayan, Hanuman Chalisa, and other religious events are being planned in temples throughout the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government is set to organise religious events in prominent temples across the state, starting from the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti in January until the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Continuous recitals of Ramcharitmanas, Ramayan, Hanuman Chalisa, and other religious events are being planned in temples throughout the state. The state’s tourism and culture department is in the process of finalizing the list of temples in all 75 districts where these events will take place.

The ‘paryatan and sanskritik parishad’ in each district will organize these events with the assistance of local artists.

Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary of the tourism department, stated, “We are in the process of finalizing the list of temples across the state where religious events will be organised.”

According to the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti on January 14/15 marks the movement of the Sun from the southern hemisphere towards the Northern hemisphere.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next year in Ayodhya.

