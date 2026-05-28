Make 110 electric buses available for Jewar airport connectivity: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure the availability of at least 110 electric buses in the first phase for connectivity to the Noida International Airport at Jewar and strengthen public transport arrangements before flight operations begin on June 15. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has laid stress on the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state. (FILE PHOTO)

“The public transport system should be fully strengthened before the proposed flight operations beginning from June 15,” Adityanath said, chairing the fourth meeting of the State Transformation Commission.

Reviewing the expressway projects, the chief minister directed the officials to complete land acquisition for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway and Jhansi Link Expressway by June-end.

“Better connectivity would provide fresh momentum to industrial development, investment and employment generation; speed up land acquisition,” he said.

It was informed in the meeting that around 55% land has already been acquired for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway.

Officials informed that the alignment of the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway has been approved and the land acquisition action plan is being prepared.

He reviewed the progress of the operation of 500 electric buses in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.

He laid stress on the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state.

Officials said 15.5 lakh (1.55 million) electric vehicles are currently registered in the state and a target has been set to develop 10,000 charging stations by 2030. Around 2,500 charging stations are operational.

It was informed in the meeting that possession has been obtained for 301 hectares out of the required 323 hectares for the Multi Modal Logistic Hub. The last date for tender submission for developer selection has been extended till July 6, 2026.

Similarly, 144 hectares out of 200 hectares required for the Multi-Modal Transport Hub have been made available, while the process for acquiring the remaining land is underway.

Reviewing the proposed Seed Park and Textile Park projects in Lucknow, the chief minister said, “These projects should be rapidly advanced by linking them with the state’s agricultural and industrial development.”

Taking stock of the Defence Corridor projects, the chief minister said that necessary support should be provided to investors to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in defence manufacturing.

Officials informed that Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems Private Limited has proposed an investment of ₹125 crore in the Aligarh Defence Node. The technical evaluation committee and land allotment committee have already recommended the proposal and further process is underway.

He also reviewed the proposed Agriculture Export Hub near Jewar airport and the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao.

The chief minister directed that projects included under ‘CM Samiksha’ (CM Review) should be given top priority. He said that a special cell should be formed in the Chief Minister’s Office to ensure regular monitoring of these projects.