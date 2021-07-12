Make Covid vaccination convenient for pregnant women: Yogi Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the officials concerned to make Covid vaccination convenient for pregnant women.

“The Covid vaccination system should be made convenient for pregnant women. Contact the pregnant women or their family members for vaccination. The women special vaccination booths in each district should be publicised well so that people are aware of them,” the chief minister said at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting here.

Earlier this month, the Union health ministry had announced that pregnant women were now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination at any time of the pregnancy.

The ministry had said experts were of the view that the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women outweighed the potential risks.

The chief minister also said that so far 3.71 crore (37.1 million) doses of Covid vaccination had been administered in Uttar Pradesh of which 3.13 crore (31.3 million) were first doses.

He also said no new Covid case was reported in 42 districts in the past 24 hours. In 31 other districts, the fresh cases were in single digits, he added.

“Sitapur and Lucknow are the only two districts that reported fresh cases in double digits,” he said.

In the past 24 hours, 2.28 lakh (228,000) tests were done of which only 96 samples tested positive for Covid-19. He said the recovery rate in the state was 98.6% and the state had only 1,576 active Covid cases after 112 patients recovered from Covid.

Health ATMs at CHCs, PHCs

Yogi had earlier announced that the state will establish health ATMs. On Monday, he said that they should be set up at the community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) as well. The health ATMs would be health kiosks equipped with a modern machine that checks various health parameters such as blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), body fat, metabolic rate, hydration, pulse rate, height, muscle mass, oxygen level and weight instantly.

“Also connect the health ATMs with the tele-consultation service of the nearest district hospital,” he said to the officials.

Improve health services for senior citizens: CM

The chief minister said health services in the state for senior citizens needed to improved. “Already the senior citizen health helpline 14567 is functional in the state, but there is a need to spread awareness about it so that senior citizens avail of the facility. Often in special needs, the senior citizens require ambulances and medicines. Make all these available to them,” he said to the officials concerned.