Make policing more robust, curb crime against women: Khanna

LUCKNOW UP finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday directed officers of the police department to maintain law and order and make policing system more robust in the district, emphasising that strict action be taken to curb rising crime against women. The minister said police personnel handling responsibility of law and order should do round-the-clock patrolling. (Sourced)

Reviewing law and order of the district with police officers at the Yojana Bhawan, the minister in charge of Lucknow said 100% action should be ensured in cases of crime and action must be taken against culprits so that the victims get quick justice. He said security is the priority of the state government and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

He said encroachments should also be removed from the city so that the problem of traffic jams can be tackled effectively. The minister said police and district adminsitration should chalk out long and short term action plans to tackle traffic woes.