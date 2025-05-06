Man accused of murder, robbery at Agra jwellery killed in encounter with police

The main accused in a case of murder and robbery at a jewellery showroom in Agra was killed in an encounter with police as cops retaliated after he attempted to snatch the pistol of an officer and fired at the force. Police said they retaliated after the accused attempted to snatch the pistol of an officer and fired at the force. (Representational image)

Commissioner of Police, Deepak Kumar said on Tuesday morning that the main accused, identified as Aman was injured when police fired at him in retaliation. He was declared dead when rushed to the hospital, the commissioner added.

It may be recalled that a jeweller was shot dead in broad daylight near to his shop close to Kargil crossing within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Friday. The accused reached the shop, took the salesgirl on gunpoint and took away jewellery but came across the owner as they got out. The owner was shot dead by the accused who fled from the scene.

“The accused Aman was involved in an incident of robbery at Balaji Jewellers near Kargil crossing in Agra on May 2. The owner of showroom was shot dead by fleeing accused who were three in number. Aman had fired at the jeweller, and his brother Sumit was with him, while Farooq was driving motorcycle on which they fled from the crime scene,” said the Commissioner.

“Nine teams were constituted under supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (city) Sonam Kumar. Footage from about 1,000 CCTV cameras were watched where accused were seen. They were found to be locals residing in Jagdishpura area of Agra,” he said.

“Sumit has been arrested while Farooq is absconding and is being searched for. Looted jewllery has been recovered and necessary compliance for death of accused during encounter is being undertaken including a magistrate probe and informing the Human Rights Commission. Family members of the deceased have been informed,” he added.

“ACP Aditya, ACP Vinayak Bhosle along with SHO Sikandra Neeraj Kumar and SHO Tajganj Jasvir Singh did a splendid job. The police team has been rewarded ₹25,000 and a recommendation has been made to the DGP office for honouring the officers,” the commissioner said.