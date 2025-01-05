Man arrested for fake Insta account of UP DGP with 76K followers

A man who created a fake Instagram account of Uttar Pradesh’s director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, which gained 76,000 followers, was arrested on Saturday by the cyber crime police station of Lucknow Police. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, 43, from Saharanpur, was detained for extorting money under the guise of assisting a victim of a Jaipur accident. The fraudulent Instagram account, created in 2022, gained legitimacy after the accused used photographs of DGP Kumar from his visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (Sourced)

The fraudulent Instagram account, created in 2022, gained legitimacy after the accused used photographs of DGP Kumar from his visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which had been posted on his official X handle, said police. The images were downloaded by the accused and shared on the fake Instagram account. To further make the profile appear authentic, the cyber-criminal also managed to get the account verified with a blue tick.

According to the police, the criminal also created a fake YouTube account under the DGP’s name. After building a substantial following on Instagram, the accused posted a video about the Jaipur accident and sent a QR code linked to his bank account, soliciting donations under the pretence of helping the victim. Several individuals unknowingly transferred money via the QR code.

A case was filed on December 30, 2024, under sections 318(4), 319(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita & 66D of the Information Technology Act. Following instructions from Lucknow commissioner of police, Amrendra Sengar, a specialised team led by cyber police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Yadav was formed to investigate the case. The individual, arrested from Saharanpur, was found in possession of an iPhone 13 Pro Max.