Man gets life term for raping 7-yr-old in U.P.’s Saharanpur

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2023. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Aradhana Kushwaha. A total of six witnesses, including the victim and her family testified in the court. (For Representation)

Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Meghraj Saini on Saturday said the incident occurred on September 22, 2023, when the victim was playing outside her house. The accused, who ran a tea shop in the same locality, lured her away and committed the crime.

On returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family, leading her father, a labourer, to lodge a police complaint. An FIR was registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The police arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet on October 7, 2023.

A total of six witnesses, including the victim, her family, and other eyewitnesses, testified in the court. According to Saini, the medical observations corroborated the victim’s account and served as crucial evidence.

Terming the crime “heinous,” the court emphasized the need for strict punishment to convey a strong message to society. In her judgment, Special Judge Aradhana Kushwaha noted: “The victim is a minor girl of 7-8 years, who has been subjected to the crime of rape by the accused, which has been highly condemned by the society. If there is leniency in punishment, then the wrong message will be sent to the society.

“Punishment should be of nature which should send a positive message to the society that no person should think of committing such a crime,” the judge said in her verdict. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict. Entire amount will be paid to the victim’s parents, the ADGC said.