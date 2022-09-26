Man hacked to death in dispute over possession of shop

A 55-year-old man was hacked to death while his two sons were severely injured after they were attacked by a group of assailants here on Saturday night. The police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident that reportedly took place over a dispute over the possession of a shop on Napier Road in the Tehseenganj locality under Thakurganj police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Prince Ejaz Bahadur alias Raju Boxer, a resident of Napier Road Colony. The police Bahadur’s elder son Rameez ran a hardware store in Tehseenganj. The family had a dispute over the possession of the shop with one Pankaj and his associates Suresh, Akshat and Rajkumar.

Thakurganj police inspector in-charge Vijay Kumar Yadav said Rameez’s wife Alie informed them that Pankaj and his associates started arguing with Rameez when he was at his shop on Saturday night following which his father and brother Saif went there to resolve the issue. He said Pankaj and his associates attacked Raju Boxer and his sons with iron rods in which they suffered severe injuries.

“Raju Boxer succumbed to a head injury at the trauma centre of King George Medical University while his two sons are still under treatment. Two of the accused, Pankaj and Suresh, were arrested from the same area while two others, Akshat and Rajkumar, who also suffered injuries in the scuffle, were arrested when they turned up at a local hospital,” the inspector said.