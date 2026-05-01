Man held at Lko airport with firearm in luggage

A man was detained at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Friday morning after a 12-bore country-made firearm was recovered from his checked-in luggage during routine pre-boarding screening, triggering a wider investigation into possible arms smuggling links. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident has prompted heightened scrutiny at airport security checkpoints, with officials treating the case as a serious breach given the international travel route involved.

The passenger, Mahesh Kumar Chauhan (a resident of Chandpur Lakhpat Rai in Gonda district), was scheduled to travel to Dubai on Air India flight IX 193 when security personnel flagged the anomaly.

Airport security staff immediately intercepted the luggage and alerted senior officials. Police from Sarojini Nagar station were called to the spot, after which the man was taken into custody and an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by airport security supervisors.

The accused failed to offer a clear explanation of how the firearm ended up in his bag during preliminary questioning. This has prompted investigators to explore the possibility that the weapon may have been intended for illegal supply or as part of a larger smuggling network.

The recovered firearm has been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Officials said Chauhan had previously worked in Dubai as a labourer in 2023 and had returned to India around five months ago. He was reportedly travelling back for work.

While no prior criminal record has been confirmed so far, authorities are verifying his background across Gonda district databases and examining his travel and contact history as part of the ongoing probe.