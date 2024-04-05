Man kills father after being chided for staying out late

PRAYAGRAJ: A man assaulted and injured his father when the latter objected to his returning home late in the night with his wife on March 26. The injured father was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday night. Subsequently the son was booked for unintentional murder and sent to jail, police said. SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said an FIR was registered for unintentional murder against the accused on the complaint of his mother Sadhna Devi. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, resident of Awas Vikas colony under Jhunsi police station Shivprasad admonished his son Vinit Kumar when he returned home late in the night with his wife on March 26. However, in a fit of rage Vinit hit his father on the head with a heavy object. Shivprasad received serious injuries and was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment where he died late on Wednesday night.

SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said an FIR was registered for unintentional murder against the accused on the complaint of his mother Sadhna Devi. The accused was arrested and sent to jail, he added.

Interestingly, the wife of accused Vinit Kumar had lodged a case of dowry harassment and molestation against Vinit Kumar and his kin in 2022.