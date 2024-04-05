 Man kills father after being chided for staying out late - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man kills father after being chided for staying out late

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 05, 2024 07:26 AM IST

As per reports, resident of Awas Vikas colony under Jhunsi police station Shivprasad admonished his son Vinit Kumar when he returned home late in the night with his wife on March 26. However, in a fit of rage Vinit hit his father on the head with a heavy object. Shivprasad received serious injuries and was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment where he died late on Wednesday night.

PRAYAGRAJ: A man assaulted and injured his father when the latter objected to his returning home late in the night with his wife on March 26. The injured father was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday night. Subsequently the son was booked for unintentional murder and sent to jail, police said.

SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said an FIR was registered for unintentional murder against the accused on the complaint of his mother Sadhna Devi. (Pic for representation)
SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said an FIR was registered for unintentional murder against the accused on the complaint of his mother Sadhna Devi. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, resident of Awas Vikas colony under Jhunsi police station Shivprasad admonished his son Vinit Kumar when he returned home late in the night with his wife on March 26. However, in a fit of rage Vinit hit his father on the head with a heavy object. Shivprasad received serious injuries and was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment where he died late on Wednesday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said an FIR was registered for unintentional murder against the accused on the complaint of his mother Sadhna Devi. The accused was arrested and sent to jail, he added.

Interestingly, the wife of accused Vinit Kumar had lodged a case of dowry harassment and molestation against Vinit Kumar and his kin in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Man kills father after being chided for staying out late
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On