Man kills sister, buries her body inside house

Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:08 AM IST

According to Kasim Abdi, deputy commissioner of police, Lucknow North, cops spotted that floor of one of the two rooms in the house had been dug up. "Initially, Himanshu tried to mislead the police. But when they sternly asked him about his missing sister, he revealed everything," said the official.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 27-year-old man killed his sister for having an affair with a villager and buried her body inside the house in village Parli under Sairpur police station on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Sunday.

The cops have arrested the accused identified as Himanshu Singh.

The accused and his sister Shivani Singh, 22, used to live alone as their parents had died five years ago.

On Sunday morning, Himanshu and Shivani entered into a verbal dual over the latter’s affair with a fellow villager.

On Monday morning cops reached the village after locals informed them over phone about the girl missing from the house.

According to Kasim Abdi, deputy commissioner of police, Lucknow North, cops spotted that floor of one of the two rooms in the house had been dug up.

“Initially, Himanshu tried to mislead the police. But when they sternly asked him about his missing sister, he revealed everything,” said the official.

According to cops, Himanshu strangulated his sister with a dupatta and buried her body inside the house.

The police took cognizance of the crime themselves and lodged an FIR as no villager or relative lodged a written complaint with the police against the accused.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
