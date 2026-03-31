Man kills wife, 2 minor kids, dies by suicide in Muzaffarnagar

A 32-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly poisoned his wife and their two minor children before dying by suicide inside a locked room in Muzaffarnagar’s Civil Lines area on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the incident was reportedly linked to a dispute regarding an Eid gift. During preliminary investigations, family members told police that the couple had been arguing since the second day of Eid on March 22 over ₹1,700 that Irshad had given to his sister as Eidi. (FOR REPRESENTATION )

The bodies were discovered at around 11 am after police forced open the door of the room, which had been locked from inside.

The man was discovered hanging, while his 28-year-old wife, their two-year-old son , and one-month-old daughter were found lying on the floor.

Sanjay Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Muzaffarnagar, said upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent all four bodies for postm-mortem.

“The room was locked from inside. Prima facie, it appears that the husband killed his wife and children before hanging himself. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and forensic evidence,” the SSP said.

During preliminary investigations, family members told police that the couple had been arguing since the second day of Eid on March 22 over ₹1,700 that the man had given to his sister as Eidi. The dispute reportedly flared up again on Monday night and continued until around 4 am on Tuesday, after which the house went silent.

Residents of the area alerted the man’s brother after the door remained unopened till late morning. When he entered the room in the presence of police, all four were found dead.

Police teams, including senior officers, a dog squad, LIU personnel, and forensic experts, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, the deceased woman’s family alleged that she had been subjected to harassment and physical abuse since soon after her marriage five years ago.

Her sister claimed that the man often remained intoxicated and would assault his wife over minor issues. Police said statements of relatives and neighbours are being recorded to establish the sequence of events, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem examination.