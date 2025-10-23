Man mutilates gay partner after assault on daughter in Deoria

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district allegedly mutilated his male partner’s genitals in a fit of rage after discovering that his minor daughter had been sexually assaulted and was bleeding, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night. Police have arrested the man accused of sexual assault and also detained the minor girl’s father. Both were initially admitted to Maharishi Devrahva Baba Medical College in Deoria on Wednesday morning, but the man accused of sexual assault was later referred to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, where his condition remains critical after sustaining severe injuries to his private parts.

Deoria superintendent of police (south), Sunil Kumar Singh, confirmed the incident, stating that the minor victim’s father had approached Khukhundu police station to report the assault on his daughter. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Dr HK Mishra, chief medical superintendent of Maharishi Devrahva Baba Medical College, said the sexual assault accused sustained severe injuries following “repeated assault on his private parts” and was referred to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in a serious condition.

According to Salempur circle officer Manoj Kumar, the minor victim’s father worked as a dancer in a local orchestra, while his partner was a labourer. The two had been sharing a room and “living like a couple” for the past few months.

Police said the minor victim’s father had separated from his wife due to his “changed sexual preference” and that his daughter had recently come to live with him. During interrogation, he confessed to being in a “sexual relationship” with the sexual assault accused, police said, adding the minor girl had been sent for a medical examination.