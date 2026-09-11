Man reports wife’s ‘sudden death’, arrested after autopsy reveals plot

A 32-year-old man, who allegedly informed his father-in-law that his wife had died suddenly, was arrested a day later after a postmortem revealed that she had been strangled to death, police said on Thursday.

During questioning, Rohit allegedly told investigators that he and Ragini had an argument over a domestic dispute on the evening of September 7. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The accused, identified as Rohit Sharma, was arrested by Talkatora police near the turn leading to Alamnagar railway station around 12.45pm on Wednesday. Police said his wife, Ragini, 29, had sustained seven ante-mortem injuries and died of asphyxiation caused by strangulation.According to police, Ragini’s father had approached the Talkatora police on September 9, stating that his daughter had been married to Rohit for around nine years and that he had allegedly been assaulting and mistreating her for the past one to two years.

Police said Rohit had called Ragini’s father on the morning of September 8 and informed him about her sudden death. However, injuries found on her body raised suspicion, following which her body was sent for postmortem.

The postmortem report recorded seven injuries, all sustained before death, and gave the cause of death as “asphyxiation due to antemortem strangulation”, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, Rohit allegedly told investigators that he and Ragini had an argument over a domestic dispute on the evening of September 7. Police said he suspected that she was talking to another man, and the argument later turned into a physical fight.htc {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, Rohit allegedly told investigators that he and Ragini had an argument over a domestic dispute on the evening of September 7. Police said he suspected that she was talking to another man, and the argument later turned into a physical fight.htc {{/usCountry}}

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