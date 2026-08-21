Man arrested for strangling acquaintance to death in Greater Noida

Greater Noida A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangulating an acquaintance following an argument while drinking at the Roza Jalalpur cricket ground in Greater Noida on August 1, police said. During investigation, the suspect revealed that on August 1, when he was drinking with the victim outside his residence, the latter had abused him following an argument and pushed him to the ground. (Representational image)

According to police, the victim, 28, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, worked at the cricket ground and resided alone on its premises. The victim and the suspect became acquainted during the suspect’s visits to the ground to watch matches.

On August 1, police received information that a person had been found dead outside his residence inside the ground. Police found ligature marks around the victim’s neck, along with empty liquor bottles and a slipper near the spot. His family members in Badaun were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

“After autopsy, the body was handed over to his family. They staged a protest in their hometown, demanding early arrest of the suspect, who was identified with the help of electronic surveillance and the victim’s call details. But he was out of our reach,” said an investigator, requesting anonymity.

In Greater Noida, the suspect worked as a carpenter and lived with his family in the Roza Jalalpur area. But after the incident, he and his family vacated their rented accommodation and shifted to another place. It was found that the suspect had two other residences – one in West Bengal and the other in Bihar, said police.

“After his arrest from Greater Noida, the suspect during investigation revealed that on August 1, when he was drinking with the victim outside his residence, the latter abused him following an argument and pushed him to the ground,” said the officer, cited above.

“The suspect claimed that he sustained injuries on his right shoulder. In anger, he pushed the victim and strangulated him while sitting on his chest,” the officer said, adding that after the suspect found the victim motionless, he fled the scene.

On August 2, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section for murder at the Bisrakh police station following the victim family’s complaint, and the suspect was arrested with the help of electronic surveillance on Thursday, said officials.

Police said further investigation is underway.