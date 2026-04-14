A 13-year-old girl died after accidentally strangling herself with her mother’s saree while playing at her home in Devilal Colony in Sector 9, police said on Monday. 13-year-old dies in freak saree strangulation accident in Gurugram

The deceased lived with her parents and two younger sisters in a rented accommodation and was a Class VII student at a private school in the area, officers added. Police said the incident took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday when she was playing with her sisters.

A senior police officer said she had tied her mother’s saree to a window grill and was spinning while seated. “It was while spinning that the saree slipped and got wrapped around her neck. As she continued spinning, it tightened and strangled her,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Investigators said the sisters did not immediately realise what had happened. The parents, who were at home, became alert when the children fell silent and found her unconscious with the saree wrapped around her neck. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared her brought dead and informed the police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said it was a freak accident. “Police have visited the spot and found no foul in the course of investigation,” he said. He added that, based on the father’s statement, proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were initiated at Sector 9A police station. The body will be handed over after autopsy on Tuesday.