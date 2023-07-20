A Mathura court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter. The court of the additional district and session judge (formed under the POCSO Act) also slapped a penalty of Rs. 80,000 on the man against whom the case was registered on May 18 this year. Mathura man gets life for raping minor stepdaughter

“Additional district and session judge Ram Kishore Yadav passed the order of conviction on Tuesday and held the accused guilty of raping his minor stepdaughter,” said special district government counsel Alka Upmanyu.

In her police complaint, the girl’s mother accused her husband Mahendra Singh of raping her daughter at a remote location on May 17, the government counsel added.

“A case was registered against the issue under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5M/6 of the POCSO Act against Mahendra Singh,” she added.

The charge sheet in the case was submitted by the Farah police on June 12 and the accused was awarded a life term within 26 working days by the court, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON