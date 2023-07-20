Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mathura man gets life for raping minor stepdaughter

Mathura man gets life for raping minor stepdaughter

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jul 20, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The court of the additional district and session judge (formed under the POCSO Act) also slapped a penalty of Rs. 80,000 on the man against whom the case was registered on May 18 this year.

A Mathura court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter. The court of the additional district and session judge (formed under the POCSO Act) also slapped a penalty of Rs. 80,000 on the man against whom the case was registered on May 18 this year.

Mathura man gets life for raping minor stepdaughter
Mathura man gets life for raping minor stepdaughter

“Additional district and session judge Ram Kishore Yadav passed the order of conviction on Tuesday and held the accused guilty of raping his minor stepdaughter,” said special district government counsel Alka Upmanyu.

In her police complaint, the girl’s mother accused her husband Mahendra Singh of raping her daughter at a remote location on May 17, the government counsel added.

“A case was registered against the issue under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5M/6 of the POCSO Act against Mahendra Singh,” she added.

The charge sheet in the case was submitted by the Farah police on June 12 and the accused was awarded a life term within 26 working days by the court, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out