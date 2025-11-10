Man shoots woman, dies by ‘suicide’ near Jhansi university

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed himself with a gun after he shot and injured a woman near Bundelkhand University here on Sunday afternoon, police said. (For representation)

Both were rushed to the Jhansi medical college in an auto-rickshaw. While the man was declared brought-dead, the woman, identified as a 20-year-old first-year MBA student from Lalitpur and who resides in a hostel on the university campus, was said to be out of danger after she suffered a bullet injury to the chest, officials added. The man was identified as Manish Sahu, who also hailed from Lalitpur.

As per reports, the incident spot is just a few metres away from the university gate. Manish had come there to meet the woman, and both were seen eating together, officials added. Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said this was when Manish took out a country-made gun and shot the woman in the chest. Moments later, he shot himself in the forehead with the same gun.

Jhansi senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy stated that the woman was said to be stable and out of danger, and that the family members of both individuals had been informed. “Manish’s body has been sent for postmortem. The weapon used in the shooting has been recovered,” he added.

Sources said the two were from Talabpura area of Lalitpur and knew each other from before. Manish used to make his living as a driver.