 Man shot dead over children's dispute
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Man shot dead over children’s dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 07:30 AM IST

he murder was the fall-out of an ongoing dispute between children of both sides. A group of youths opened fire on one Sohanveer on Friday afternoon. He was taken to the community health centre where doctors declared him dead.

MEERUT A group of young men shot dead a middle-aged man in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. The murder was the fall-out of a dispute between children. The incident occurred in Rathora Khurd village of Hastinapur area.

The news of the broad daylight murder sent a shock wave and created panic in the village. (Pic for representation)
Police teams have been formed to nab the accused who are still at large. “ The murder was the fall-out of an ongoing dispute between children of both sides. A group of youths opened fire on one Sohanveer on Friday afternoon. He was taken to the community health centre where doctors declared him dead,” said SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur, adding that the accused would be arrested soon.

Deceased Sohanveer’s family has given a complaint about a few youths of the village to lodge an FIR against them.

The news of the broad daylight murder sent a shock wave and created panic in the village.S P (crime) Anit Kumar and other officials rushed to the spot and force from several police stations was called to prevent possible clashes between the two groups .

The deceased Sohanveer,45, was a carpenter. He is survived by two sons and two daughters and all are unmarried.

Lucknow
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
