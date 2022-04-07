Man, son shot dead by constable, his kin in UP’s Shamli
A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were allegedly shot dead by a constable, his brother and other family members over a money dispute in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said Thursday. The deceased were identified as Bhupendra and his son Arjun. Their bodies were found in the jungle of Salfa village of Shamli district on Wednesday, they added. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.
A case under sections 147,148,149, 342,364,302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against constable Vikrant, his brother Arjun, father Virendra, mother Mudresh, Vikrant’s wife Shivani and a villager Monu on the complaint of Bhupendra’s mother Sudesh Devi.
Superintendent of police (SP), Shamli, Sukirti Madhav said that Vikrant is presently posted at Reserve Police Lines in Gautam Buddh Nagar. “Three named accused Arjun, Mudresh and Shivani have been taken into custody while raids are being conducted by five police teams to arrest Vikrant, his father Virendra and Monu who are absconding,” the SP added. As per the SP, a dispute over money led to the crime.
According to the police, Bhupendra had taken money from constable Vikrant on the pretext of providing a job to his brother. However, he failed to arrange the job and Vikrant was demanding his money back, the police said.
Later, Bhupendra and his son were held hostage and shot dead by the constable and his brother, the SP said.
-
NCR athletics team excels in national Rly meet, wins five medals
North Central Railway has won five medals in the recently concluded 86th All India Railway Athletic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team, comprising 18 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship including 1 silver and four bronze medals, officials said. The team called on general manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar, in his office on their return from the championship to Sangam City and apprised him about the achievements on Thursday.
-
CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to ₹30
Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently. The unions have approached the Maharashtra government seeking to increase the minimum fare from ₹25 to ₹30. Earlier on April 1, the state government had slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG leading to a reduction in prices from ₹66 per kg to ₹63.50.
-
Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees
Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said. Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.
-
Robbers loot ₹50 lakh from Darbhanga bank
Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately ₹50 lakh at gun point, police said. The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized. Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.
-
Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics