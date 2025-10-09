Man stabs pregnant wife over dowry in UP’s Moradabad, unborn child dies

Moradabad Police on Wednesday (October 8) registered a first information report (FIR) against a man who allegedly stabbed his five-month wife in the stomach after she refused to bring ₹2 lakh dowry from her parents’ home. The crime was committed at Abdulapur Leda village under Thakurdwara police station area of UP’s Moradabad district. (For Representation)

The incident, which occurred at Abdulapur Leda village under Thakurdwara police station area of Moradabad on October 6, resulted in the death of the unborn child while the woman was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was stated to be critical, police said.

Moradabad superintendent of police (rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused husband Yashpal Singh, the victim’s brother-in-law Shivraj Singh and father-in-law Antram Singh. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused who are at large,” the SP added.

The police said Yashpal Singh in his 30s, along with his family members, had been harassing his wife Mamta, 25, for dowry ever since they were married in 2022. Mamta’s father, Ramkumar Singh, a resident of Harkishanpur village in Bijnor district, filed a complaint alleging that his daughter’s in-laws constantly pressured her for money and subjected her to physical and mental torture.

Mamta’s father Ramkumar alleged that after the wedding, Yashpal, his elder brother Shivraj Singh, and father Antram Singh allegedly began demanding more dowry. On October 6, Yashpal reportedly insisted that Mamta bring ₹2 lakh from her parental home. When she refused, he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the abdomen.

Her family, upon receiving news of the assault, rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital in Kashipur. It was alleged that none of her in-laws visited her during treatment. Later, when her condition deteriorated, Yashpal’s sister and brother-in-law shifted her to a private hospital in Moradabad. Medical examination revealed that the baby had died in the womb due to the stabbing.