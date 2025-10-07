Man tied to pole, stripped, beaten over theft suspicion in Hardoi

Nearly a week after a 38-year-old man was lynched on suspicion of being a drone thief in Rae Bareli, another video surfaced on Monday showing a man being assaulted on theft suspicion in Hardoi district. The growing number of mob assaults across Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns even as the DGP has instructed police personnel across the state to inform people not to believe rumours. The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 1 and 2 in Sadiyapur village under Bilgram police station limits. (For representation)

The latest video from Hardoi went viral showing a mob tying a man to a pole, stripping him, pulling his hair, and beating him. It was alleged that chilli powder was sprinkled in his eyes, but police denied this in a statement posted on X on Tuesday, saying medical examination found no grievous injuries.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on the intervening night of October 1 and 2 in Sadiyapur village under Bilgram police station limits. Local residents caught hold of Anuj Kumar Shukla, a villager known to be a drunkard, and assaulted him on suspicion of theft. “He was loitering around in an inebriated state when the villagers caught hold of him suspecting him to be a thief,” a police official said. Police rescued him and took him for a medical examination.

Hardoi additional superintendent of police (West) Martand Prakash Singh told media persons that an FIR under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (provoking breach of peace), and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Anil Kumar, Ram Sunil, Shiv Sagar, Rinku and other unidentified accused.

He added that Anil Kumar and Ram Sunil, residents of Sadiyapur village, had been arrested and further legal proceedings were underway against them based on initial investigation.

The recent incident surfaced six days after 38-year-old Hariom Valmiki, said to be a mentally unstable man and resident of Tarawati ka Purwa of Fatehpur district, was lynched in Dadedpur Majra Ishwardaspur village under Rae Bareli’s Unchahar police station limits. Three policemen were also suspended and removed in the wake of this incident.

UP director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said police personnel across the state had been instructed to inform people not to believe rumours or resort to violence. “Officials have been told to urge villagers to approach local police instead of taking the law into their own hands,” he said.

He added that strict action was being taken against those involved in such assaults. “In some cases, it was found that people took advantage of the trend of theft suspicion to settle personal scores. Such incidents are being investigated, and stern action will follow,” he said.

Earlier, a group of villagers attacked three pedestrians on suspicion of being drone thieves in Rae Bareli’s Mill area on Saturday (October 4) when they were returning home after watching a cultural programme in the early hours. Nine individuals were arrested in this connection.

Over the past 21 days, at least 19 incidents of people being assaulted on suspicion of being drone thieves have been reported across UP villages. One person died in Rae Bareli on October 2, while several others were injured.

The widespread fear has disrupted rural life, with villagers staying awake at night, keeping watch, and installing terrace lights to “scare off suspected drones.” Despite the panic, police say there is no evidence linking drones to thefts. Authorities have issued directives to maintain a drone register and have banned unauthorised night flights.