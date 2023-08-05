Police launch manhunt for killers of S-I in Firozabad; suspect grilled

AGRA The Firozabad police on Friday took a suspect into custody and interrogated him while launching a manhunt for the assailants involved in the killing of a sub-inspector on Thursday night. ADG (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna and SSP (Firozabad) Ashish Tiwari giving shoulder to the mortal remains of sub-inspector Dinesh Chandra Mishra in Firozabad. (HT Photo)

Sub-inspector Dinesh Chandra Mishra, 55, deputed at Aranv police station in Sirsaganj tehsil of Firozabad was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants while he was returning to Chandrapura police outpost where he was the incharge, said police.

The suspect Dheeraj Sharma, 35, of Kannauj was riding pillion on the S-I’s bike when they went to Pithepura village of Firozabad in connection with a dowry death case and were on their way back when the latter was killed. Sharma resides in the same locality of Agra where Mishra lived and used to accompany him now and then. He had some marital issues and was drunk on Thursday night, they added.

A team of cops from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and three police stations of the district had been constituted to identify the killers who will face action under Gangster Act, said Ashish Tiwari, SSP (Firozabad).

“Sub-inspector Dinesh Chandra Mishra was returning after investigation related to a dowry death case. He was accompanied by one Dheeraj when he was shot in the neck,” he said.

Mishra was cremated at his native place in Kannauj on Friday morning. Police officials, including ADG Rajeev Krishna, paid tribute to the departed soul.

“We have taken Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Kalindi Vihar in Agra, into custody and interrogation is on,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP (rural), Firozabad, adding that the man was also on the list of prime suspects as he was accompanying Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON