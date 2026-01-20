Manikarnika Ghat row: 18 protesters detained, FIR lodged

Members of the Pal community reached Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi on Monday to stage a protest against the alleged damage to an idol of Ahilyabai Holkar on the wall of a platform at the ghat during ongoing redevelopment work. Members of the Pal community holding a protest in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

The police detained 18 people after a heated argument with the protesters.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Dashashwamedh, Atul Anjan Tripathi said, “When people were prevented from shouting slogans and holding a protest in a public place without permission, they became violent and misbehaved with and physically assaulted the police. Eighteen people were taken into custody in connection with this incident.”

FIR was registered against them as a preventive action, he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, two FIRs were registered against eight individuals, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding redevelopment work of Manikarnika Ghat here.

On Sunday, Chowk police in Varanasi served notices on them seeking explanation on the matter within the next three days.

A video of the Kumbh Mahadev temple located in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was shared on social media, falsely claiming it to be a temple at Manikarnika Ghat, and it quickly went viral, according to the police.

ACP Tripathi said, “The Kumbh Mahadev temple is located in the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. Regular worship is being performed there. On social media, this temple is being falsely depicted as a damaged temple at Manikarnika Ghat. No temple is damaged at Manikarnika Ghat. All temples are completely safe. Those who uploaded, and retweeted the misleading posts about redevelopment work of Manikarnika Ghat on social media are being identified and action is being taken against them.”

The Varanasi district administration has denied allegations of damage to artefacts at Manikarnika Ghat.

Bhaiya Lal Pal, founder of Pal Vikas Samiti, on Monday demanded construction of a separate hall as part of the Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment project and said the statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai should be installed in it.

CONGRESS LEADERS TAKE DIP IN GANGA AT AHILYABAI GHAT, VOW TO PROTECT KASHI’S HERITAGE

A group of Congress leaders bathed in the Ganga at Ahilyabai Ghat here on Monday and resolved to protect Kashi’s cultural heritage and identity.

“Kashi is the soul of Sanatan civilisation, and it is the duty of all of us to protect its faith, culture, and heritage,” said Congress’s Varanasi district president Rajeshwar Singh Patel who was among those who bathed in the river.