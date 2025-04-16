Manmohan Prasad Gupta to lead IIM-L, promises enhanced learning

Professor Manmohan Prasad Gupta from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been appointed as the new director of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L). Scheduled to take charge on April 23, prof Gupta, currently a faculty member at the department of management studies, IIT Delhi, aims to enhance the institute’s managerial training. IIT Delhi prof Gupta to take charge on April 23 (Sourced)

In an official statement on Wednesday, IIM Lucknow announced, “Prof Manmohan Prasad Gupta, currently serving as professor at IIT Delhi, will soon assume the position of director.” He will succeed prof Archana Shukla, who has been serving as director-in-charge since April 2024 after her five-year tenure concluded.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over phone, prof Gupta said, “I have several exciting plans to take IIM-L to a greater height which will further improve managerial skills of our students. It will be not right to share everything at this point of time. I will disclose all my ideas with everyone after I assume office on April 23.”

A native of Varanasi, prof Gupta’s academic journey spans across IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi. Beginning as a lecturer at IIT Roorkee in the early 1990s, he has served IIT Delhi for over two decades, rising to the position of professor in the department of management studies. He currently holds the prestigious Modi Foundation Chair Professorship at IIT Delhi and has been on the higher administrative grade (HAG) scale since 2017.