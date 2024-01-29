MANN KI BAAT: PM praises Bahraich SHGs for making bio-fertilisers, bio-pesticides

In his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme held on Sunday, prime minister Narendra Modi lauded the exceptional initiatives of Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) engaged in the production of bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides in Bahraich. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, tuned in from Gorakhpur, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his acknowledgment and encouragement towards the women associated with these self-help groups, a UP government spokesperson said. (File)

In his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of 2024, the PM also praised the historic event of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

PM Modi highlighted the growing significance of SHGs across the nation and specifically mentioned the outstanding work undertaken by the women of ‘Unnati Jaivik Ikai’ in Bahraich. CM Yogi, taking to his official ‘X’ handle wrote, “PM Modi, in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, has discussed and boosted the morale of women associated with the self-help group manufacturing bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides in Bahraich district.”

Acknowledging the impact of this innovative effort, Yogi emphasised that the initiative not only contributes to the financial well-being of the women involved, but also plays a crucial role in promoting natural farming. He commended the women of ‘Unnati Jaivik Ikai’ for becoming a source of inspiration in the agricultural sector and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for recognising their efforts, the spokesperson said.

During the programme, Modi detailed the progress of the ‘Unnati Jaivik Ikai’ organisation, where women from Nibiya Begumpur village, associated with self-help groups, are actively producing bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides using local resources such as cow dung, neem leaves, and medicinal plants. The organisation has become a hub for these products, with over 6,000 farmers from nearby villages purchasing bio products, thereby enhancing the economic status of the women involved.

The PM envisioned a future where drones, operated by women, aid in farming activities in villages, underscoring the transformative impact of such initiatives. The prime minister’s recognition serves as a catalyst for inspiring self-reliance and innovation among women across the country, marking a significant stride towards sustainable and natural farming practices.