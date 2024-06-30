 Manoj Kumar Singh new U.P. chief secy, DS Mishra retires - Hindustan Times
Manoj Kumar Singh new U.P. chief secy, DS Mishra retires

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 30, 2024 11:53 PM IST

Manoj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer, replaces Durga Shankar Mishra as the new chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Singh is known for his successful initiatives.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, took over as the new chief secretary of the state, replacing Durga Shankar Mishra who retired on Sunday.

Durga Shankar Mishra (Fule)
Singh has been holding various important assignments with the state government. Besides working as the agriculture production commissioner and infrastructure development commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, he also held charge as additional chief secretary, panchayati raj and food processing departments.

Singh, a member of Team Yogi, is recognised as a performer and has to his credit the success of the Groundbreaking Ceremony held in February 2024 to implement investment of over 10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh. He was also the nodal officer for the 2019 Kumbh at Prayagraj and part of the team set up to fight Covid-19.

Mishra, a 1984 batch IAS officer, has been on an extension. He was repatriated to Uttar Pradesh, his home and cadre state, just before his retirement from service on December 31, 2021. He was appointed chief secretary with a one-year extension and given another one-year extension. His third extension of six months ended on June 30.

