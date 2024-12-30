Marked drop in Ganga bacteria count in Prayagraj: UPPCB report

As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, the latest report of the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) shows marked drop in bacteria count in the Ganga in Prayagraj and some other districts of the state. A female devotee offering prayers at Sangam in Prayagraj on December 30. (HT photo)

Yet, it is still above the maximum permissible limit for outdoor bathing as prescribed in the notification of the ministry of environment and forests dated September 25, 2000.

As per the prescribed norms, for bathing the desirable permissible limit of total faecal coliform bacteria count is 500 most probable number (MPN)/millilitre (ML) while the maximum permissible limit of the same was pegged at 2500 MPN/ML.

As per latest report of November 2024 of the UPPCB, the count of total faecal coliform bacteria at downstream Sangam was measured at 3300 MPN/ML (it was 32,000 in November 2014) while that measured at upstream Prayagraj (Rasulabad ghat) was 2700 MPN/ML (it was 28,000 in November 2014).

Further, the total faecal coliform bacteria measured before the Ganga met the Tamsa river at Dumduma ghat was 2500 MPN/ML while after the river met Tamsa in Sirsa, Prayagraj, the same was recorded at similar 2500 MPN/ML.

Official records further reveal that bacteria count measured at Kadaghat in neighbouring Kaushambi district was 3,200 MPN/ML while that at downstream Mirzapur was 13,000 MPN/ML.

As per Dr Suresh Shukla, regional officer, UPPCB, Prayagraj, efforts are underway to bring down the total faecal coliform bacteria count within the maximum permissible limit through tapping of drains through geotube technology and Ozonisation of sewage water.

Ozonisation is a chemical process that uses ozone to treat water and remove pollutants. Geotube technology is a geosynthetic system that uses containers to separate liquids from solids, or dewater, sludge and slurry.

“Ten sewage treatment plants have come up in Prayagraj in recent past which has helped significantly in curtailing bacteria level in the Ganga,” he added.

Executive engineer, UP Jal Nigam (urban), Ashutosh Yadav says 90 percent work of tapping of drains discharging effluents into the Ganga has been completed while the rest would be done in the next 3 to 4 days.

There are a total 23 drains in and around Sangam in Prayagraj. “Currently, we are tapping drains through geotube tech and Ozonisation process which would help bring down bacteria count within maximum permissible limits before the start of Mahakumbh 2025,” he assured.

Chief engineer, UP Jal Nigam, Sanjay Gautam said geotubing was being done at seven locations in city wherein solid waste was being filtered from sewage water while Ozonisation process was taking care of bacteria levels which is expected to come down within permissible limits before commencement of the fair.

Amicus curiae in Re Ganga Pollution case and senior advocate at the Allahabad high court AK Gupta said 100 percent sewer line was not connected to the existing 10 STPs which was causing hurdle in achieving desirable water quality for outdoor bathing during Mahakumbh 2025.

Critical pollution levels in the Ganga hogged limelight for past several decades but efforts over the years at various stages initiated by central and state governments to curb dumping of untreated effluents in the river have undoubtedly borne fruit.