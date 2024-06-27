Mass marriage scheme gets 10K applications in 2 weeks

​The state government’s ‘samuhik vivah’ or mass marriage scheme has received nearly 10,000 applications in just two weeks of an announcement regarding a bump in the income ceiling for eligible beneficiaries. (For representation)

On June 11, the government announced that the income ceiling for applicants had been raised to Rs. 1 lakh from ₹56,000 for urban dwellers and ₹46,000 for rural folks.

The move aims to allow for more people to register for the mass marriage scheme.

Minister of state (Backward Class Welfare) Narendra Kashyap said the change would allow more families to apply for the marriage grant scheme offered by the state.”

The income ceiling of urban and rural folks has been raised to an equal amount.

Out of the 9,900 applications received in the two weeks, 774 had to be rejected due to shortcomings in their documentation. Rakes Pratap Singh, the in-charge of the scheme, said, “We moved the registration processes online to make it easier for applicants, and we are now hoping to encourage more people to enlist as beneficiaries so that the proper aids can be provided to people.” Singh estimated that this year’s applicants’ turnout would surpass the last years’ number of around one lakh facilitated marriages.