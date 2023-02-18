Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mathura court sentences man to life for raping minor girl

Mathura court sentences man to life for raping minor girl

Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Arrest-handcuffs. (For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A Mathura court has awarded life imprisonment to a man who was accused of raping a minor girl on January 3 this year.

Special district government counsel (SDGC) Alka Upmanyu, who represented the prosecution, said the sentence was given by additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO) Vipin Kumar within 40 days of the filing of the charge sheet in the case. The court also slapped a fine of 35,000 on the accused.

“The father of the eight-year-old girl had accused his neighbour Satish of entering the former’s residence when the girl was alone on January 3, 2023. Taking advantage of the situation, Satish raped the complainant’s daughter,” Upmanyu said.

“A case was registered at Jamunapar police station of Mathura under sections 376 A and B (rape) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the POCSO Act. Satish was taken into custody and the charge sheet was submitted on January 11,” the SDGC added.

The accused was found guilty and awarded five years of rigourous imprisonment for the offence under section 452, and life imprisonment for the crime under the POCSO Act... Upmanyu said.

Due to the sensitivity of the crime, the district administration had been monitoring the case. Nine witnesses were examined during the court proceedings in the case.

It may be recalled that on December 9 last year, judge Kumar had passed orders issuing death sentence to the accused of rape and murder of a minor girl within 26 days of the trial. The case was registered at Jait police station of Mathura.

