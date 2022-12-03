Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Maurya attacks Akhilesh on ‘CM offer’ remark

Maurya attacks Akhilesh on ‘CM offer’ remark

Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Replying to the SP chief’s offer to make him chief minister if he switched over to the SP, Maurya tweeted that sensing defeat in Mainpuri and Rampur, the SP chief was not only angry but had also lost his mental balance.

The SP chief should know the people had rejected the cycle (SP election symbol), Maurya said. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav would neither become the chief minister nor be able to make anyone get that position.

The BJP was fighting elections in Mainpuri and Rampur on the strength of the people. The SP was contesting on the strength of goons and money. Lotus would bloom in both the constituencies in the bypoll, Maurya said.

Addressing a rally in Rampur on Thursday, Yadav had claimed that the two deputy chief ministers — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak — wanted to become chief minister. He offered to support them if they joined the Samajwadi Party along with 100 BJP MLAs.

“What is the use of holding the deputy CM’s position when you cannot even transfer a chief medical officer… I give you offer to become CM. SP MLAs are there,” he had said.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded for the Manipuri Lok Sabha bypoll necessitated by the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held on December 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments of Mainpuri, Bhogaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswant Nagar. In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Karhal, Kishni and Jaswant Nagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and Bhogaon seats.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Karhal Assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency so is Jaswant Nagar, which is represented by his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

