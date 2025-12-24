Maurya hits back at SP over quota, corruption charges

Deputy chief minister and leader of the House in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday hit back at the Samajwadi Party (SP) during a debate on alleged violations of reservation rules and corruption in recruitments by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Keshav Prasad Maurya during a debate in the House on the last day of the UP legislative assembly winter session on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Replying to SP members who had moved an adjournment motion under Rule 105, Maurya alleged that SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his party colleagues had “lost their mental balance” and advised them to seek treatment, claiming that the people of the state were with the BJP.

The adjournment motion was moved by SP MLC and leader of the opposition in the council Lal Bihari Yadav, along with Rajendra Chaudhary, Man Singh Yadav, Mukul Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha, Balram Yadav, Kiran Pal Kashyap and others, alleging non-compliance with reservation norms and corruption in UPPSC recruitments.

Raising the issue, Lal Bihari Yadav questioned whether the government intended to “finish the Constitution”, alleging that the state was not being run in accordance with constitutional provisions. He asked why reservation norms were not being followed and why no action was taken against officials even after complaints were lodged.

Referring to the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers, Yadav said that an officer who could not calculate the correct reservation percentage should not be posted as a secretary. He alleged that reserved posts were not being allotted to eligible candidates and claimed that similar violations were seen in an advertisement for assistant teachers at SGPGI.

Responding to the allegations, Maurya said the SP was presenting only one side of the issue. “We are committed to providing 60% reservation for various categories as per the Constitution. We have been doing this since we came to power. It’s true that reservation was not implemented in the lekhpal recruitment. The chief minister himself held a meeting and issued instructions regarding this. The Samajwadi Party, which had ruined everything, is always looking for an opportunity. You created a gang of cheating mafia, and the government has dismantled their network,” Maurya said.

On reservation in job advertisements, Maurya said that if any officer was acting under the influence of the SP, the government would not tolerate it. He added that reservation would also be ensured in contractual and outsourced jobs, with no discrimination.

Following the exchange, SP members raised slogans, entered the well of the House and staged a walkout. Reacting to the protest, Maurya said the opposition lacked the courage to hear the truth and had no substantive issues against the BJP.

“The defeat in Bihar assembly elections has disturbed the mental balance of Akhilesh Yadav. I suggest he and his party colleagues get themselves treated. The public is with the BJP,” Maurya said.

Later, the principal secretary (legislative council) tabled several bills passed by the legislative assembly, including the Uttar Pradesh Rural Population Records Bill, 2025; Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2025; multiple amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act; Uttar Pradesh Pension Entitlement and Validation Bill, 2025; Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Cess (Repeal) Bill, 2025; King George’s Medical University, Uttar Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Uttar Pradesh Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Uttar Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Uttar Pradesh Appropriation (Supplementary for 2025–26) Bill, 2025.